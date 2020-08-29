Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.51. 3,272,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,127. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.