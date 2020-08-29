Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 1,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 389,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,625. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

