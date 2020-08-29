Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

