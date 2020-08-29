Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $226.75. 1,008,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $227.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

