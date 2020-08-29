Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 1,437,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

