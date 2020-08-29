Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.15. 3,536,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $322.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.