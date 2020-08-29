Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,001 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 2,115,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.08.

