Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,867. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.