MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023696 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004601 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,348,317 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

