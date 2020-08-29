Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

NYSE:EL traded up $6.52 on Friday, reaching $222.93. 1,359,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.25. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

