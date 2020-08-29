Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Linde by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $254.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

