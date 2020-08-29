Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Moody’s worth $223,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.39. 404,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,384. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

