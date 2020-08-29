Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $109,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $294.39. 404,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

