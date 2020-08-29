Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 272,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $340,268,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.58. 759,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

