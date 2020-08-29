Myriad Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Myriad has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $6,213.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000322 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,747,235,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

