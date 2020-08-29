MyWish Hits One Day Trading Volume of $492.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. MyWish has a market cap of $307,729.26 and $492.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.10 or 0.05577661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

