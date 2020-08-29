Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.40% of Neogen worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4,167.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NEOG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 90,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

