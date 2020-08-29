Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,309. The company has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

