Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $55,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 4,443,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,705. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.