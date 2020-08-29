NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 5.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 829,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 562,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.