NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 5.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 829,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 562,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
