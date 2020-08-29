Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,972 shares during the period. Medallia accounts for 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.14% of Medallia worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medallia by 1,337.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.18. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $864,487.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $91,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,960 shares of company stock valued at $50,570,057 over the last 90 days.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

