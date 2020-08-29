Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.91. 13,384,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,642. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.25 and a 52-week high of $525.92. The stock has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.11 and its 200 day moving average is $337.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

