Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 8,725 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Visteon stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,699. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

