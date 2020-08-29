Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 636.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,526.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,386.86. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.