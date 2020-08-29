Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 5,705 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.27. 1,440,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,281. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

