Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.51. 3,272,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,324. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

