Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140,590 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $98,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,583. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $112.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.