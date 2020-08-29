Niobio Cash Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $32,419.11 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

