NIX Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. NIX has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $198,761.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

