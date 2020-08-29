No BS Crypto Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $83,547.28 and $87,930.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.10 or 0.05577661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

NOBS is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

