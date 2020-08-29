NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,702.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2,702.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,330,510 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.