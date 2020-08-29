Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.60.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.03. 750,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,413. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.