Numeraire Market Capitalization Achieves $158.23 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Numeraire has a market cap of $158.23 million and $15.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $53.19 or 0.00461677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,880 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

