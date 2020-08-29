Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives $1.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,242,559. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

