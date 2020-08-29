OAX Price Hits $0.20 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. OAX has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.10 or 0.05577661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

