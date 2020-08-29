Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,990,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

