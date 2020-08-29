OKCash Hits One Day Volume of $8,062.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $8,062.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,745.59 or 1.01870794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003212 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002932 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,280,920 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

