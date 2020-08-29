Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,161. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

