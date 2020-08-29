Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,315,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,161,027. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

