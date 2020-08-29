Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 104,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 76,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,357. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.91. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.