Omni Price Reaches $8.03 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $8.03 or 0.00069621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $915,908.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00499744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,037 coins and its circulating supply is 562,721 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

