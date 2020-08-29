OneLedger (OLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $306,231.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $306,231.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, CoinEx and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Bilaxy, BitForex, Kucoin, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

