Opacity Price Up 54% Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $51,199.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01653675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00201115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.