Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $10,133.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00144288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.01654522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00186800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

