OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 188,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,102. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $450,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.