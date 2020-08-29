O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.95. 378,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.51. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

