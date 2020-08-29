Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $49.84 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003486 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $49.84 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.45 or 0.05504811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014919 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,031,100 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

