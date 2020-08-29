Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) were up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 673,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 622,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

