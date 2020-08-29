OSA Token (OSA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,840.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $164,770.85 and approximately $4,840.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OSA Token has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.45 or 0.05504811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014919 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.