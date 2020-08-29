Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,132 shares during the period. Ovid Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

